ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

ASOS stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.