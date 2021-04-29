Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $20.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.16. 91,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.