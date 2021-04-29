ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASAZY. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
