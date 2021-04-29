Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 745,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 53.27% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 496,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 114,826 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 314,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 76,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

NYSE:COP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

