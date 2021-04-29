Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

