Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 209.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,149 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

