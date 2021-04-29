Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 894.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $862.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $859.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

