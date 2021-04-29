Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $31.23 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Square by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

