Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 283,056 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 155.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,056 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $42,483,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

