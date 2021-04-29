Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,144. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

