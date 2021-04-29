Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to “Buy” at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACBI. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $528.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

