Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

