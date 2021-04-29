Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 26,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Atos has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

