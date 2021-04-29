AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get AT&T alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.