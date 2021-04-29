ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) Insider Mark Adams Purchases 263,084 Shares of Stock

ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) insider Mark Adams bought 263,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,971.92 ($130,613.95).

LON ATQT opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £78.46 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. ATTRAQT Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Get ATTRAQT Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ATTRAQT Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ATTRAQT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATTRAQT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.