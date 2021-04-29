Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $459.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

