Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.