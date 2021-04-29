Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.