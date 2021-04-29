Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 61,195.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

