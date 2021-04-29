AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%.

AudioCodes stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 355,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

