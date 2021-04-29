Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
