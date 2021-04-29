Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE AUP traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,702. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

