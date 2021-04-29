AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

