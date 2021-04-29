Autoliv, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

NYSE:ALV opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $107.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

