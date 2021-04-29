Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $186.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

