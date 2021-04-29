AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,460.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,398.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

