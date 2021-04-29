Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) has been assigned a C$0.40 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

