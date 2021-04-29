Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE:AVTR opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Avantor has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.