Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Avantor stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Avantor has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.