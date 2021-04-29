Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.73. 547,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

