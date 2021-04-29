Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 432.1% in April

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the March 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 56,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

