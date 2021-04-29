Avid Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 798% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,415. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 539.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $987.79 million, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

