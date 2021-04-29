Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

