Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Avnet stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 25,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,071. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

