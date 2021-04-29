AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 163,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,778. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $484.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

