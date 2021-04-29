Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 191,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,916. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

