Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $47.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.