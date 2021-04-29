Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 223,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,983. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $212.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

