Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.78.

AXNX opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $219,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,406.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,833 shares of company stock worth $10,705,120. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 248,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

