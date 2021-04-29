Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

AX stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

