AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

AXT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a P/E ratio of -354.88 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

