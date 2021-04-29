Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.25

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 150453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.97.

AYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

