B. Riley Raises Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $40.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.05 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 281,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

