B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

