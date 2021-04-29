Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (BGCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BGCG opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £294.52 million and a PE ratio of -70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.41.

