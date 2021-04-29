Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

