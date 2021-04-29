Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

