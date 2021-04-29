Ballast Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.94. 30,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

