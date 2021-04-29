Ballast Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $4,467,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in 3M by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,248 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

