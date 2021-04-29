Ballast Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

BWB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.